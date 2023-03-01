Fourth quarter rally not enough as H/LHF wins

ELGIN — Down by 16 points early in the third quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John almost came all the way back in the finals of the Class D1-5 Boys Basketball Tournament.

Wolfpack senior Jack Wemhoff’s desperation three-point shot, just before the final buzzer sounded, bounced off the rim to give Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family a hard-fought 48 to 46 victory. The victory allowed last year’s state champs to advance on in postseason play while EPPJ’s season came to an end two victories short of a trip to the state tournament. Sage Frauendorfer led his team to victory, scoring the Bulldogs’ last seven points, the biggest being a two-pointer with 37 seconds left in the game to give his team a 48 to 43 lead.

For more, see this week’s edition of The Elgin Review.