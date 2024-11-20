Four Wolfpack football players earn all-district honors

Six members of the EPPJ Wolfpack football team earned postseason recognition earlier this week. The Class D2-7 All District Team was announced.

Earning all-district recog-nition were seniors Taylor Beckman and Dylan Kolm as well as juniors Grady Drueke and Jarek Erickson.

Beckman and Kolm, both linebackers, were the team’s top two tacklers during the season which saw the Wolfpack post a 4-5 record, qualifying for the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

Drueke averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game as he eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

Erickson was a stalwart on both offense and defense where he played in the line.

Receiving honorable mention were senior Kellan Hoefer and junior Trey Rittscher. Hoefer was a dual-threat quarterback while Rittscher contributed as a lineman on both sides of the ball.

