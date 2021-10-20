Forty-point quarter cages Osmond Tigers 67 to 36

OSMOND — Down by one score at halftime, Elgin Public-Pope John scored 40 points in the third quarter en route to a 67 to 36 victory over Osmond.

In a battle of two teams having already secured berths in the D2 State Football Playoffs, the Wolfpack overcame a sluggish first half with a second half performance unlike any other in Wolfpack history.

The offensive line of Dylon Lueking, Ethan Hinkle and Nick Anderson used powerful leverage to push aside Osmond defenders, allowing backs Jack Wemhoff and Paiton Hoefer big holes to run through and boy did they.

Coach Greg Wemhoff said the team turned things around in the second half by becoming more focused on the task at hand, no halftime adjustments were made. To read all about the game time action, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.