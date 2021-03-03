Flyers end EPPJ roundballer’s season Saturday

HUMPHREY — Elgin Public-Pope John saw a berth in the Boys State Basketball Tournament slip away Saturday night.

Humphrey St. Francis (20-4) scored 46 points in the first half and went on to defeat the Wolfpack 81 to 42.

The Flyers, the #3 seed in Class D2, were relentless on both ends of the court, particularly in the first half as they took away any chance for the Wolfpack to win the game.

Justin Leifeld had 10 points in the first quarter, connecting on two treys, to seize the early momentum. The Wolfpack were held to just two points in the game’s first five minutes. Sophomore Paiton Hoefer finished with five points in the quarter and junior Colton Wright had four.

For awhile in the second quarter it seemed the Wolfpack would make a run to make it a game. Back-to-back treys by Austin Good and Jack Wemhoff cut the lead to seven points, 22 to 15. They pulled to within five points, 24 to 19, on Wright’s second basket of the quarter.

That's as close as the Wolfpack would get. For the remainder of the half, the Flyers would outscore EPPJ 18 to 12 to lead 46 to 31 at intermission.