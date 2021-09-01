Flags prove costly in 28 to 7 loss to O’Neill St. Mary’s

ELGIN — Missed opportunities in the first half came back to bite the Wolfpack Friday night in a 28 to 7 loss to O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Holding penalties nullified two first half touchdowns by the Wolfpack and were too much to overcome against Aidan Hedstrom and his Cardinals teammates who pulled away to claim the victory in the season opener for both teams.

“We made a few first game mistakes,” Wolfpack Coach Greg Wemhoff said. “I thought we played all four quarters and did a lot of really good things … We took two touchdowns off the board (mistakes) and that’s tough to overcome.”

The Cardinals capitalized on Wolfpack miscues to score all four of their touchdowns.

After Jack Wemhoff recovered a Cardinals fumble on St. Mary’s first possession of the game, the Wolfpack put together a 56-yard drive. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.