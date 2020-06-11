Flag Day to be Observed Sunday at Elgin City Park

Flag Day will be observed on Sunday, June 14. A ceremony will be held at Elgin City Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

Adults and children alike are invited to meet at the flag pole just west of the Elgin Swimming Pool for a ceremony that is expected to last no longer than 30 minutes. They are encouraged to bring chairs.

Also, the public can bring their old flags which need to be properly disposed of.

They are also asked to bring a can of regular coffee (not decaf) which will be donated to the Veteran’s Home in Norfolk.

The Legion and VFW chapters will have a dozen 3×5 flags which may be purchased for $25.

The event is being organized by the local chapters of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and auxiliaries.