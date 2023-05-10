Five seniors receive diplomas at Wheeler Central Saturday

Saturday will, for five graduating seniors at Wheeler Central High School, be a day etched in their memories for the rest of their lives.

They marched onto the stage as members of the senior class. Then, less than an hour later, they left the stage as the newest members of the Wheeler Central Alumni.

Nick Keber, introduced by Chloe Smith, was recognized as the salutatorian. Then, moments later, Bobbi Guggenmos introduced Brady Renner as class valedictorian.

In taped remarks which accompanied a video highlighting their years at WCHS, both Renner and Keber thanked family members as well as teachers for helping them and their classmates reach graduation day.

Then, towards the end of the program, School Board President Drew Kasselder presented diplomas to Keber, Renner, Ty Growcock, Benton Harrison and Ethan Schoenenberger.

Choir members who performed special music befitting the occasion were Jailynn Harrison, Olivia Heinz, Makayla McCain, Sierra Plugge, Hadley Pokorny and Paige Schlenger.

Band members, who performed, under the direction of Sherry Tetschner, were Haley Borwege, Jailynn Harrison, Daniel Kluver, Jr., Aidan Maddux, Makayla McCain and Franklin Schmitt.

Scholarships were announ-ced by Guidance Counselor Dawn Erickson. They were:

Ty Growcock — Bartlett Lions Club; McCook Community College Rodeo

Benton Harrison — American Red Cross; Southeast Community College Milford AKRS Equipment Apprenticeship Program; Wheeler Central Booster Club; and Wheeler Central FFA Alumni

Brady Renner — Bartlett Lions Club; Cornerstone Bank; Lawrence Goscha Memorial; Oscar Hemenway; McCook Community College Rodeo; Wheeler Central Booster Club; and Wheeler Central FFA Alumni

Ethan Schoenenberger — Northeast Community College Dean’s

For a student already in college – Rex Day – the Lawrence Goscha Memorial Scholarship.