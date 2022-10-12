Finn named new executive director at ‘The Bargain Box’

Perhaps Elgin’s biggest draw, bringing visitors from across Northeast Nebraska, is The Bargain Box.

Since its inception, Linda Kerkman has served as executive director of the not-for-profit corporation.

It was announced last week that Kerkman is stepping down as executive director.

Filling the position is Barb Finn who has previously served on the board of directors.

Kerkman told The Elgin Review Friday afternoon that the decision to step down as executive director was because she wanted more time away from the big responsibilities. She will continue to volunteer at the ‘Box’and assist with public relations where needed.

“It is time for new ideas and this lady (Barb) has them,” Kerkman said.