FFA state qualifiers By Lynell Morgan - March 29, 2023 District X FFA Agri-science Champion Team honors belong to Elgin FFA. This team earned first place and will compete this week at the Nebraska FFA State Convention. Team members are Kayton Zwingman, Jarek Erickson, Karson Kallhoff, Haley Parks, and Tessa Barlow. Kayton and Haley tied for the 1st place overall individual. Photos submitted. FFA District X Champion Livestock Management Team. Livestock management is a contest that is very competitive in District X. Elgin FFA’s entry placed first by several points. This event is a team-based competition with an individualized knowledge-based component. Teams of five work together to complete six different species-based (beef, dairy, horse, poultry, sheep, and swine) practicum exams that test their knowledge regarding management, breeding, genetic and reproductive management, and business management. Team members are Samantha Durre, Carter Beckman, Taylynne Charf, Ethan Hinkle, Sam Hemenway (Alternate), and Jaidyn Schrad. The FFA Floriculture team qualified for State FFA. Each district can send the top 25 percent of teams to the state in the floriculture event. Members of the team are Baylee Busteed, Callie Heithoff, Kate Furstenau, and Sara Bode. The Elgin FFA Biotechnology team earned District Runner-Up honors, qualifying the boys for the state convention for the third year in a row. Each FFA district is allowed to send the top two teams to state. District X has 17 schools. Team members are Cale Kinney, Ethan Hinkle, Paiton Hoefer, Jack Wemhoff (Alternate), and William Heilhecker.