FFA ‘Feed the Farmer’ to be held this Thursday

Reaching out to the community, the Elgin FFA Chapter will be seeking to give back to farmers now in the fields for the annual harvest.

This Thursday, October 2, FFA members, assisted by FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz, will again sponsor “Feed The Farmer.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Valley Ag scale in Elgin. Burgers and more will be served to farmers weighing in at the scales. For those farmers who can’t make it in to town that day, FFA members will be delivering surprise meals to field workers.