FFA ‘ Feed the Farmer to be held Monday

The soybean harvest is winding down and attention is turning to the corn harvest in Antelope County. The Elgin FFA Chapter will hold a “Feed the Farmer” event next Monday, October 18. On that day, they will be serving hot beef sandwiches, salad, chips, dessert bars and a drink from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sack lunches run out. FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz said the event will be a “to-go style” lunch. A tailgating tent will be set up near the grain scale on the west side of the CVA Office building (east of the scales). FFA members will be handing out meals to trucks that come in. Farmers wanting to come in and pick up lunches just need to park and tell an FFA member how many meals they need.