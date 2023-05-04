FFA banquet celebrates year of achievements

Lynell Morgan
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 6888
Sharon Bartak was just one of many senior members of the Elgin FFA Chapter who were recognized at the end-of-the-year banquet held Wednesday night at EPS.

From the beginning, the Elgin Chapter of Future Farmers of America has played a big role in the development of students here in Elgin.

On Wednesday night, another year of success and achievement was celebrated.

Rows of tables and chairs stretched from one end of the gymnasium to the other, filled by FFA members, parents and supporters. Ethan Hinkle completed his second year as FFA President. At the conclusion of the banquet, he handed the gavel over to Samuel Hemenway who will be the new president in 2023/24. 

Other new officers installed were Vice President – Keyera Eisenhauer, Secretary – Baylee Busteed, Treasurer – Brenna Martinsen, Reporter – Sara Bode, Sentinel – Nick Anderson, Parliamentarian – Callie Heithoff and Jr. Advisor – Samantha Durre.

Senior Carter Beckman was presented the Antelope County FFA Scholarship. He has also been awarded the Grow Ag Leaders and Darling Ingredients Inc. scholarships.

FFA members earning special recognition at the banquet were Jarek Erickson and Samantha Durre. Erickson earned the Star Greenhand Award. Durre was presented with the ‘Most Improved Member’ plaque.

Among the eighth grade students present who earned ‘Discovery’ degrees were Dannyka Smidt, Kyla Donaldson, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Justice Blecher, Libby Evans, Kierstyn Eisenhauer, Braelyn Martinsen, Rylen Schwarting and Baylee Chessmore. Not present but earning degrees were Kylee Lichtenburg and Ruby Durre.

Awarded ‘Greenhand’ degrees were Kaiden Bode, Jarek Erickson, Trey Rittscher, Grady Drueke, Isaac Hemenway, Karson Kallhoff, Kaeden Schwarting, Dylan Kolm, Aiden Klein, Ticen Sparr, Landyn Veik, Kyndal Busteed, Kayton Zwingman, Jaydalynne Chessmore, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow and Haley Parks.

Presented with ‘Chapter’ degrees were Landon Kallhoff, Sara Bode, Natalie Burenheide, Hudson Napier, Kellan Hoefer, Taylor Beck-man, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff and Samantha Durre.

Businesses and individuals who donated to the Elgin FFA Chapter through the “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign were recognized. They were Ted & Tammy Bode, Bode Hay Company LLC; MGM Farms LLC; Bank of Elgin; Kenny Reinke; Bar 6 Inc; J T. Beckman Farms Inc; JK Construction; Klein Family Farm; Mike Barlow; Busteed Inc; Northern Grain LLC; Bar U Farms LLC; Kevin Rittscher; Terry Heithoff; Brian Thiessen; Kallhoff Electric LLC; Ron Burenheide; Durre Well Service Inc; Paul Beckman & Sons Trucking LLC: David Hoefer; Ann Simmons; Ed & Anne Hemenway; James & Anne Meis; The Elgin Review; John Zwingman; Matthew Pelster; Dan & Kim Zwingman; Aaron Parks; Scotty’s Manure LLC; Gary Nelson; Liane Bode; Lynn Selting and Joel Carpenter. 

Honorary Degrees were awarded to Jerry Pelster, John & Tracy Beckman, Heidi Rethmeier, Jim & Becky Lindgren, Greg & Joyce Wemhoff, Tim Good, Patti Good, Stacy & Danelle Charf.

Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 6906 2
FFA Advisor Juliq Schwartz is shown presenting the Antelope County FFA Alumni Scholarship to senior Carter Beckman.
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 5387
Samuel Hemenway (shown holding the gavel) will be the Elgin FFA Chapter President for the 2023/24 school year. Other officers behind him are (middle row, l-r): Samantha Durre, Baylee Busteed and Nick Anderson. Back row: Brenna Martinsen, Sara Bode, Keyera Eisenhauer and Callie Heithoff.
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 6930 2
FFA Advisor Julia Schwartz presented Jarek Erickson with the Star Greenhand Award at Wednesday night’s banquet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 5366
Eighth grade students receiving ‘Discovery Degrees’ were (back row, l-r): Dannyka Smidt, Kyla Donaldson, Madelyn Kurpgeweit and Justice Blecher. Middle row: Libby Evans, Kierstyn Eisenhauer and Braelyn Martinsen. Front row: Rylen Schwarting and Baylee Chessmore. Not pictured: Kylee Lichtenburg and Ruby Durre.
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 5379
Recipient of the ‘Most Improved Member’ award was sophomore Samanatha Durre.
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 5370
Greenhand Degree recipients (mostly freshmen) were (back row, l-r): Kaiden Bode, Jarek Erickson, Trey Rittscher, Grady Drueke and Isaac Hemenway. Middle row: Karson Kallhoff, Kaeden Schwarting, Dylan Kolm, Aiden Klein, Ticen Sparr and Landyn Veik. Front row: Kyndal Busteed, Kayton Zwingman, Jaydalynne Chessmore, Camry Kittelson and Tessa Barlow. Not pictured: Haley Parks.
Elgin FFA Banquet awards officers Elgin Nebraska Antelope County Nebraska news Elgin Review 2023 5374
Earning Chapter Degrees were (back row, l-r): Landon Kallhoff, Sara Bode, Natalie Burenheide, Hudson Napier, Kellan Hoefer and Taylor Beckman. Front row: Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff and Samantha Durre.

 