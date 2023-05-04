FFA banquet celebrates year of achievements

From the beginning, the Elgin Chapter of Future Farmers of America has played a big role in the development of students here in Elgin.

On Wednesday night, another year of success and achievement was celebrated.

Rows of tables and chairs stretched from one end of the gymnasium to the other, filled by FFA members, parents and supporters. Ethan Hinkle completed his second year as FFA President. At the conclusion of the banquet, he handed the gavel over to Samuel Hemenway who will be the new president in 2023/24.

Other new officers installed were Vice President – Keyera Eisenhauer, Secretary – Baylee Busteed, Treasurer – Brenna Martinsen, Reporter – Sara Bode, Sentinel – Nick Anderson, Parliamentarian – Callie Heithoff and Jr. Advisor – Samantha Durre.

Senior Carter Beckman was presented the Antelope County FFA Scholarship. He has also been awarded the Grow Ag Leaders and Darling Ingredients Inc. scholarships.

FFA members earning special recognition at the banquet were Jarek Erickson and Samantha Durre. Erickson earned the Star Greenhand Award. Durre was presented with the ‘Most Improved Member’ plaque.

Among the eighth grade students present who earned ‘Discovery’ degrees were Dannyka Smidt, Kyla Donaldson, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Justice Blecher, Libby Evans, Kierstyn Eisenhauer, Braelyn Martinsen, Rylen Schwarting and Baylee Chessmore. Not present but earning degrees were Kylee Lichtenburg and Ruby Durre.

Awarded ‘Greenhand’ degrees were Kaiden Bode, Jarek Erickson, Trey Rittscher, Grady Drueke, Isaac Hemenway, Karson Kallhoff, Kaeden Schwarting, Dylan Kolm, Aiden Klein, Ticen Sparr, Landyn Veik, Kyndal Busteed, Kayton Zwingman, Jaydalynne Chessmore, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow and Haley Parks.

Presented with ‘Chapter’ degrees were Landon Kallhoff, Sara Bode, Natalie Burenheide, Hudson Napier, Kellan Hoefer, Taylor Beck-man, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff and Samantha Durre.

Businesses and individuals who donated to the Elgin FFA Chapter through the “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign were recognized. They were Ted & Tammy Bode, Bode Hay Company LLC; MGM Farms LLC; Bank of Elgin; Kenny Reinke; Bar 6 Inc; J T. Beckman Farms Inc; JK Construction; Klein Family Farm; Mike Barlow; Busteed Inc; Northern Grain LLC; Bar U Farms LLC; Kevin Rittscher; Terry Heithoff; Brian Thiessen; Kallhoff Electric LLC; Ron Burenheide; Durre Well Service Inc; Paul Beckman & Sons Trucking LLC: David Hoefer; Ann Simmons; Ed & Anne Hemenway; James & Anne Meis; The Elgin Review; John Zwingman; Matthew Pelster; Dan & Kim Zwingman; Aaron Parks; Scotty’s Manure LLC; Gary Nelson; Liane Bode; Lynn Selting and Joel Carpenter.

Honorary Degrees were awarded to Jerry Pelster, John & Tracy Beckman, Heidi Rethmeier, Jim & Becky Lindgren, Greg & Joyce Wemhoff, Tim Good, Patti Good, Stacy & Danelle Charf.