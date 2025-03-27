FFA Agriscience state qualifiers

The FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes student researchers studying the application of agricultural scientific principles and emerging technologies in agricultural enterprises. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students.

Participation begins at the local level and progresses to state and national levels. All Nebraska finalists submitted their reports in February for review. Those reports had to score a minimum amount of points in order to advance as a state finalist. Here are Elgin FFA’s finalists:

• Kylee Lichtenberg & Braelyn Martinsen – Food Systems Division 4

• Kyndal Busteed – Food Systems Division 5

• Kierstyn Eisenhauer – Food Systems Division 3

• Jayvin Erickson & John Zwingman – Food Systems Division 2

• Libby Evans & Sadie Thiessen – Social Sciences Division 4

• Brooke Kinney & Aubrie Parks – Plant Systems Division 4

• Gemma Miller – Social Systems Division 3

• Megan Wright & Kyla Donaldson – Animal Systems Division 4

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.