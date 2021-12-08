Fast start propels EPPJ past Chargers

ELGIN — Playing ‘fast’ from the opening tip-off, Elgin Public-Pope John dominated Riverside 72 to 31 in the season opener for both girls teams Thursday night.

The bleachers at Elgin High School were nearly full on both sides for the first game of the season and the Wolfpack did not disappoint their cheering fans.

EPPJ jumped out to a nine-point lead before Riverside scored. After a trey by Taylynne Charf, Skyler Meis added two field goals and Ashlynne Charf had one. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.