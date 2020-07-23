Fair Livestock Premium Sale keeps growing

One of the most awaited events in our rural community that indicates the close of summer is the Antelope County Fair. Aside from the opportunity to attend concerts, demo derbies, exteme bull riding and tractor pulls, the fair offers area 4-H and FFA youth the chance exhibit months of hard work in the show ring with the possibility of reward for their hard work at the Premium Auction. Although health concerns and restrictions have led to changes in the fair’s schedule or format, it is great news to many area youth and their families who have invested their time and resources in preparation over the past year, that they will have the opportunity to show, compete, and participate in the auction.

I recently visited with the Premium Auction Committee Chairman John Beckman and Vice Chairman, Greg Todd to discuss the importance of the event and the changes to expect this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is scheduled to begin July 28 and end on Sunday, August 2. The Premium Auction to be held Saturday, August 1 at 4 p.m.

The Premium Auction offers youth interested in agriculture the opportunity to learn, exhibit, and compete with their 4-H or FFA sponsored livestock projects. Chairman Beckman shared, “The auction has encouraged kids to join 4-H. The purpose is to offset the cost of raising the animal. When this all started, all money raised at the auction went to the exhibitor, with the fair board covering all expenses. However, realizing they had overextended themselves, the board now retains 5 percent to cover various expenses such as advertising. Whatever money is left is what is spent. Last year the auction brought in just under $40,000. This is our 10th year of the auction and 10 years ago, the barn was almost empty. Now the sheds are not big enough. It is a good problem to have.” For the rest of the story check out this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.