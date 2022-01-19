EWF gala on January 30 to have 70’s theme

After many months of planning, the Evening with Friends (EWF) Committee is finalizing all details in preparation for their upcoming annual gala. On Sunday, January 30, the Knights of Columbus Hall will once again host the event.

This year celebrates the 22nd year of this special evening created to help raise funds for the operational cost of Pope John Central Catholic School. Serving her seventh year on the EWF Committee and serving as this year’s Co- chairman, Brenda Meis shared details about the approaching event.

Each year the committee begins the planning process by selecting a theme for the event and then building the event around that. She explained, “Last year’s theme was the Roaring 20’s, but this year we were looking to create a little more relaxed atmosphere. We jumped ahead fifty years and chose the seventies, and titled it, That 70’s Party. We highly encourage all of our guests to join in the fun and dress in the styles of the seventies.” To read the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.