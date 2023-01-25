EWF fundraiser to be Sunday night

On Sunday, January 29, the Knights of Columbus Hall will once again be the host site for the annual Evening with Friends Gala. This is the 23rd year of the special event created to help raise funds in support of the continuation of the Catholic education provided by Pope John.

Pope John Advancement Director and Evening with Friends Chairperson (one of several), Julie Schiltmeyer took time away from her busy schedule to share details about the upcoming event. She began, “This year’s theme is Fiesta. Guests are invited to show off their flamenco dresses and sombreros and will have the opportunity to partake in margaritas from the Imperial ll.” Attendees can begin to indulge in these chilled drinks as well as enjoy some tasty appetizers during the social hour that begins at 5 p.m. A delicious dinner prepared by Jo’s Classic Catering will begin at 6 p.m. The meal includes a choice of prime rib or salsa smothered chicken, a baked potato, mushroom green beans, taco salad, dinner buns, and fiesta toasted ice cream. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.