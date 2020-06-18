Evelyn M. Aerhart

Evelyn M. Arehart, 88 of Elgin passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial followed at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM’s effective June 1, 2020 were followed at both the visitation and funeral.

Evelyn Margaret Arehart, daughter of William and Anna (Venteicher) Kallhoff was born August 17, 1931 at Elgin. She attended elementary school and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1949. After high school, she farmed with her father and worked at the Elgin Cleaners and Bank of Elgin for several years. Evelyn was united in marriage to Wilfred Dean “Red” Arehart on December 29, 1954 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

To this union five children were born: Gary, Alan, John, Susan and Julie. They lived and farmed northwest of Elgin until 1957 when they then moved into town and owned and operated The Elgin Liquor Store until 1965. Evelyn worked at Farber’s Department Store in Neligh, NE and St. Boniface Lunch Program.

Evelyn was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society, St. Boniface Choir and Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. She had a real talent for baking, sewing, quilting, canning, reading and being Mother-Grandmother Extraordinaire.

Evelyn is survived by her five children: Gary (Jayne) Arehart of Elgin; Alan Arehart of Rock Springs, WY; John (Karen) Arehart of Norfolk, NE; Susan (Randy) Vanis of Elgin; Julie Locke of Hilliard, OH; 10 grandchildren: Tara Arehart; Myles Arehart; Adam Vanis; Emily Vanis; Eric (Lacey) Vanis; Shane (Samantha) Vanis; R.C. (Gigi) Locke IV; Anna Locke; Austin (Erin) Schindler; Abbey (Donte) Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Delores Hill; one brother Floyd “Bud” Kalhoff; two sisters-in-law: Betty Moser and Marjorie Kloepper; one brother-in-law William Arehart; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband. one sister Irene Flora, and three brothers: Alvin, Leonard and Gerald (in infancy).