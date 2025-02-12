Evans headed back to Sate Wrestling Tournament

PIERCE — Back where she belongs.

Wolfpack sophomore Libby Evans secured her spot in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament by finishing as the district runner-up at Pierce Saturday.

Competing in the 190-pound weight class, Evans wrestled three times over a two-day span.

After registering two pins, each in under 70 seconds, Evans found herself in the championship match against a familiar foe, Crofton-Bloomfield’s Annabelle Poppe.

Having faced Poppe and lost earlier in the season at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite, Evans knew she would have to be at her best in the match.

Poppe took control early in the match and despite Evans’ best efforts, it wasn’t meant to be this time around. Poppe won the match, pinning Evans in 1:20. The victory raised Poppe’s record to 23-4 while Evans dropped to 27-5.

“She’s really strong on top,” Evans said about Poppe after the match. “I just wasn’t prepared.”

Wolfpack Coach Mike Zegers said the championship match was a tough match against a talented foe. He noted how Poppe is a hard girl to wrestle.

“Just getting down there (to Omaha) is a helluva accomplishment,” Zegers said.

