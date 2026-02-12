Evans, Dworak to wrestle at state next week

First round pairing have been announced for two Wolfpack wrestlers scheduled to compete at the NSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships beginning Tuesday in Omaha.

Competing in Class B, 170-pound wrestler Libby Evans will be making her third trip to state.

A medalist last year, Evans will take a 35-9 record into her first round matchup against Maura Vrbka of Fillmore Central.

Vrbka, a sophomore, came on late in the season. She enters the state meet with a 22-23 record.

A freshman, Anna Dworak will be making her first appearance at the state championships, competing in the 100-pound division. She has compiled a 28-17 record while hampered by injury. However, she had a strong district meet finishing third at Weeping Water.

Her first round opponent will be Yutan’s Hayleigh Darling. A freshman, Darling has compiled a 40-13 record this season.