Evans, Dworak medal at Summerland

SUMMERLAND — Libby Evans and Anna Dworak took two different routes to the medal stand Monday at the Summerland Girls Invite.

Wrestling at 170 pounds, Evans just needed three matches to earn the second place medal at the tournament. She pinned her first opponent, won a second match by decision before losing in the finals to ALC’s Rylee Kursave.

Dworak took the ‘long’ route to the medal stand. She dropped her opening match, then pinned the next four opponents to finish third in the 100-pound weight class. In the finals, she recorded one of the fastest pins at the tournament, taking just 25 seconds to defeat TCNE’s Jenni Olson.

Jayda Chessmore had one pin in three matches, defeating Kira Centurion of Wakefield in 1:31.

Individual results were:

170 pounds — Libby Evans (EPPJ) pinned Maddy Aulner (RG) in 56 seconds; Evans won 5 to 1 over Alexandria Ziska (WAYN); Evans lost 11 to 0 to Rylee Kursave (ALC)

130 — Jayda Chessmore (EPPJ) was pinned by Payton Becker (BCEN) in 4:53; Chessmore pinned Kira Centurion (WAKE) in 1:31; Chessmore was pinned by Jada Hall (LDNE) in 3:00

100 — Anna Dworak (EPPJ) was pinned McKenna Hernandez (ORD) in 2:59; Dworak pinned Avery Brummels (WINS) in 2:54; Dworak pinned Claire Christensen (NOCA) in 2:29; Dworak pinned Jerzey Ramirez (AXTL) in 3:46; Dworak pinned Jenni Olson (TCNE) in 25 seconds.