Euse to lead EPPJ basketball

Wednesday night (tonight) should mark the end of a search for a new basketball coach to guide the Wolfpack to future glory. Matt Euse, a Wayne State College graduate who has spent the past five years at Ponca High School, has accepted an offer to be the health/physical education teacher at Elgin Public Schools AND be the next coach of the Wolfpack varsity basketball team.

A graduate of Twin River High School, upon graduating college, he was hired to work at Ponca, a school where he worked with the basketball team since his sophomore year of college. While there, as an assistant coach, the team won a state championship.

Euse, 24, is no stranger to Wolfpack sports. For three years in college he roomed with PJCC graduate Kyle Kallhoff. He said he’s been following the Wolfpack basketball team, especially since Kallhoff was an assistant coach for the 2021-22 team which qualified for the State Basketball Tournament. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.