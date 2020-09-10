Eugene A. Boes, 86, of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with Rev. Steven Boes officiating. Interment followed at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation was Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be present for the visitation. Current Covid-19 DHM’s in effect, including social distancing, will be followed at both the visitation and mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to Pope John High School, St. Boniface School, or to Boys Town.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Anthony Boes, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Matilda (Fleskes) Boes, was born on July 6, 1934 in Breda, IA. He was raised on his parents’ farm northwest of Breda. He attended grade school and high school at St. Bernard’s in Breda and graduated with the class of 1952. After graduation, he attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, NE.

Gene was united in marriage to Mary Jane Nepple on September 14, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton, IA. They were blessed with six children: Father Steven Boes of Boys Town, NE; Jeffrey (Ann) Boes of Carroll, IA; Dr. David Boes of Great Falls, MT; Dr. Brian (Kathy) Boes of Lincoln, NE; Lisa (Kevin) Schumacher of Petersburg, NE; and Dr. Chris (Carrie) Boes of Rochester, MN. The family moved to Elgin in 1970. In 2019, Gene and Mary Jane celebrated a milestone anniversary of 62 years.

Gene worked at Farmer’s Cooperative in Glidden, IA and was the manager of cooperatives in Kellogg, IA; Dedham, IA; Rockwell, IA and settled at Farmers Cooperative Exchange in Elgin, retiring from there in 1998.

Gene was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Knights of Columbus, St. Boniface Choir as well as various parish committees. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, traveling, walking, and having coffee with friends.

Gene is survived by his wife and children; 16 grandchildren: Vicka Boes, Lucas Boes, Jack Boes, Emily Boes, Kevin Boes, Michael Boes, Nicholas Boes, John Boes, Elizabeth Boes, Joseph Boes, Taylor Borer, Kyle Schumacher, Kaitey Schumacher, Samuel Boes, Sophie Boes, and Louisa Boes; three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Vernon (Lois) Boes of Hopkins, MN and Kenneth (Ruth) Boes of Columbia, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Father Marvin Boes.