Equalization board to hold tax hearings on July 9

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners, acting as the board of equalization, are scheduled to meet Tuesday, July 9.

At the courthouse in Neligh, they will convene at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of deciding motor vehicle exemptions, accepting over-under report, approving tax roll corrections, and reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to sections 77-1502 to 77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property; and various other items which may become necessary to act upon.

Protest hearings will be scheduled at 10-minute intervals, allowing a couple of minutes between each hearing.

If needed, protest hearings may continue July 10, starting at 9 a.m.

An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

The meeting, open to the public, will be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh.