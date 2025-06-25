Equalization board to hold tax hearing

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners, acting as a Board of Equalization, are scheduled to meet Thursday, July 3.

At the courthouse in Neligh, they will convene at 9 a.m. for the purpose of deciding motor vehicle exemptions, accepting over-under report, approving tax roll corrections, and reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to sections 77-1502 to 77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property; and various other items which may become necessary to act upon.

The meeting is open to the public. Protest hearings will be scheduled at 10-minute intervals, allowing a couple of minutes between each hearing. If needed, protest hearings may continue on Monday, July 7.