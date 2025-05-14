EPS recognizes students for academic success during 2024/25

Awards night was held Tuesday at Elgin Public School. Students were recognized for their academic accomplishments in different studies during the course of the 2024/25 school year.
Earning recognition were:
ENGLISH
Excellence in English 9 – Brystol Buschow
Excellence in English 10 – Zoey Buechter
Excellence in English 11 – Jarek Erickson
Excellence in English 12 – Emma Kinney
Excellence in Speech – Chloe Henn & Callie Heithoff
Excellence in Journalism – Wyatt Paul & Ruby Durre
?SPEECH
Most Valuable Member – Chloe Henn?
Most Improved – Zoey Buechter
Eagle Award – Callie Heithoff & Kyndal Busteed
State Qualifiers – Chloe Henn, Zoey Buechter and Gemma Miller
????SPANISH
Excellence in Spanish I – Zoey Buechter, Libby Evans, Rylen Schwarting, Brystol Buschow and Molly Thiessen
Excellence in Spanish 2 – Jarek Erickson & Gavin Harkins
COLLEGE READINESS?
Excellence in Introduction to Psychology – Callie Heithoff
Excellence in Senior Strategies – Callie Heithoff
Excellence in JH Careers & College Readiness
8th – Gentry Zwingman
7th – Tenley Schindler
??HEALTH
Outstanding Health Student – Makenna Mortiboy
Outstanding Weight Lifter – Jarek Erickson
?MUSIC
John Phillip Sousa Award – Emma Kinney
National School Choral Award – Samantha Durre
Outstanding High School Musician – Samantha Durre
Outstanding JH Band Member – Sydney Niewohner & Tenley Schindler?
Outstanding JH Choir Member – Sydney Niewohner & Gentry Zwingman
Outstanding JH Musician – Sydney Niewohner
Excellence in 7th Grade Music – Braxtyn Eisenhauer
MATH
Excellence in Calculus – Emma Kinney
Excellence in Pre-Calculus & Trig – Jarek Erickson?
Excellence in Geometry – Makenna Mortiboy & Molly Thiessen
Excellence in Algebra I – Kynlee Tillis
Excellence in Java Programming – Gavin Harkins
Perserverance in JavaScript? – Samantha Durre
Excellence in Info Tech Fundamentals – Austin Hinkle
?MATH
Excellence in Math 7 – Garrett Busteed
Excellence in Pre-Algebra 8 – Braedon Hinkle
Excellence in Beginning Algebra – Evin Pelster
Excellence in Algebra II – Dannyka Smidt
Excellence in Nebraska Math Readiness – Isaac Hemenway
Excellence in Technical Math – Isaac Hemenway
?BUSINESS/COMPUTERS
Excellence in 7th Computer Applications – Garrett Busteed
Excellence in Personal Finance – Jarek Erickson
Excellence in DC Personal Finance – Kyndal Busteed
Excellence in DC Intro to Business – Sara Bode
Excellence in Accounting – Taylor Beckman
Excellence in Entrepreneurship – Keyera Eisenhauer
Outstanding Conference Portfolios – Sara Bode & Kate Furstenau
?AGRICULTURE & 7TH GRADE SCIENCE
Excellence in Science 7
Garrett Busteed
Excellence in JH Agriculture – Sydney Niewohner
Excellence in Agriscience – Brystol Buschow
Excellence in Animal Science – Jayda Chessmore
Excellence in Welding – Isaac Hemenway
Excellence in Agribusiness – Sara Bode
JH LANGUAGE
Excellence in 7th Grade English – Garrett Busteed
Excellence in 8th Grade English – Sophia Burke & Kynlee Tillis
?Norfolk Elks Lodge Patriotism Essay
7th: 1st Cara Romej, 2nd Victoria Evans, 3rd Sheamus McClain
8th: 2nd Kynlee Tillis, 3rd Sophia Burke?
(Cara Romej also qualified for Nationals)
???SOCIAL STUDIES
Excellence in American History II – Dannyka Smidt
Excellence in World Studies II – Garrett Busteed
Excellence in American Government – Jarek Erickson
Excellence in American History I – Sophia Burke
Excellence in Sociology – Sara Bode
Excellence in World Geography – Makenna Mortiboy
Excellence in Esports – Emma Kinney
?ART
Excellence in Art I – Sara Bode
Excellence in Art II – Lauren Vitamvas
Excellence in Art III – Isabella Martinez
Excellence in Junior High Art – Cara Romej & Kynlee Tillis
?YEARBOOK??
Outstanding Designer – Callie Heithoff
Outstanding Photographer – Lauren Vitamvas
?SCIENCE
Excellence in Biology – Makenna Mortiboy
Excellence in 8th Grade Science – Kynlee Tillis
Excellence in Physical Science – Kierstyn Eisenhauer
Excellence in Physics – Emma Kinney
Excellence in Chemistry – Callie Heithoff
Excellence in Environmental Science – Jarek Erickson
Excellence in Anatomy & Physiology – Kayton Zwingman
OUTSTANDING SCIENCE FAIR PROJECTS
1st Place Upperclassmen – Callie Heithoff
Underclassmen – Max Henn & Evin Pelster
1st Place Junior High – Gentry Zwingman & Kynlee Tillis
2nd Place Upperclassmen – Jarek Erickson & Trey Rittscher
Underclassmen – Gemma Miller & Libby Evans
JH – Braedon Hinkle & Jayvin Erickson
ACADEMIC LETTERS
At least a 3.5 GPA for one quarter or one semester
Seniors – Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Landon Kallhoff, Emma Kinney, Dylan Kolm, Isabella Martinez, Trissa Russell, Kaeden Schwarting, Jaidyn Schrad, Lauren Vitamvas
Juniors – Kyndal Busteed, Kaiden Bode, Jarek Erickson, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Creighton Harkins, Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher, Ticen Sparr, Kayton Zwingman
Sophomores – Kierstyn Eisenhauer, Justice Blecher, Zevon Buechter, Kyla Donaldson, Libby Evans, Gavin Harkins, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Kyla Lichtenberg, Braelyn Martinsen, Gemma Miller, Rylen Schwarting, Dannyka Smidt, Ruby Durre, Megan Wright
Freshmen – Brystol Buschow, Max Henn, Makenna Mortiboy, Evin Pelster, Kaidynce Schrad, Molly Thiessen
?NVC PRINCIPAL’S ALL ACADEMIC TEAM
At least 3.5 GPA or 4.0 scale
Seniors – Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Emma Kinney, Jaidyn Schrad, Lauren Vitamvas?
Juniors? – Creighton Harkins, Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher, Jarek Erickson, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Kyndal Busteed and Kayton Zwingman
?NVC Scholastic Recognition
At least a 28 on the ACT
Emma Kinney, Jarek Erickson, Creighton Harkins, Callie Heithoff and Jaidyn Schrad
?????MATH DAY
Pre-Calculus (9th) – Emma Kinney
Algebra II (2nd) – Jarek Erickson
Algebra II (8th) – Creighton Harkins
Algebra I (10th) – Molly Thiessen
Pre-Algebra (5th) – Kynlee Tillis
?CYBER-PATRIOTS
Gemma Miller, Dannyka Smidt, Creighton Harkins, Gavin Harkins, Kyla Donaldson and Emma Kinney
???QUIZ BOWL MEMBERS
?Sara Bode, Izzi Martinez, Emma Kinney Kayton Zwingman, Creighton Harkins, Kyndal Busteed, Dannyka Smidt, Ruby Durre and Gemma Miller
ATHLETICS
3-Sport Letter Winners
Max Henn, Justice Blecher, Braelyn Martinsen, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Kayton Zwingman, Jarek Erickson and Kellan Hoefer
Sportsmanship: Megan Wright, Madelyn Kurpgeweit and Jarek Erickson
Craig Keech: Taylor Beckman
SCHOLARSHIPS
Elgin Alumni Scholarship Recipients: Callie Heithoff and Kate Furstenau
Dallmont Erickson Scholarship: Sara Bode, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Kellan Hoefer and Dylan Kolm.
Family Memorial Scholarship- Sara Bode and Austin Hinkle