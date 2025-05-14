EPS recognizes students for academic success during 2024/25

Awards night was held Tuesday at Elgin Public School. Students were recognized for their academic accomplishments in different studies during the course of the 2024/25 school year.

Earning recognition were:

ENGLISH

Excellence in English 9 – Brystol Buschow

Excellence in English 10 – Zoey Buechter

Excellence in English 11 – Jarek Erickson

Excellence in English 12 – Emma Kinney

Excellence in Speech – Chloe Henn & Callie Heithoff

Excellence in Journalism – Wyatt Paul & Ruby Durre

?SPEECH

Most Valuable Member – Chloe Henn?

Most Improved – Zoey Buechter

Eagle Award – Callie Heithoff & Kyndal Busteed

State Qualifiers – Chloe Henn, Zoey Buechter and Gemma Miller

????SPANISH

Excellence in Spanish I – Zoey Buechter, Libby Evans, Rylen Schwarting, Brystol Buschow and Molly Thiessen

Excellence in Spanish 2 – Jarek Erickson & Gavin Harkins

COLLEGE READINESS?

Excellence in Introduction to Psychology – Callie Heithoff

Excellence in Senior Strategies – Callie Heithoff

Excellence in JH Careers & College Readiness

8th – Gentry Zwingman

7th – Tenley Schindler

??HEALTH

Outstanding Health Student – Makenna Mortiboy

Outstanding Weight Lifter – Jarek Erickson

?MUSIC

John Phillip Sousa Award – Emma Kinney

National School Choral Award – Samantha Durre

Outstanding High School Musician – Samantha Durre

Outstanding JH Band Member – Sydney Niewohner & Tenley Schindler?

Outstanding JH Choir Member – Sydney Niewohner & Gentry Zwingman

Outstanding JH Musician – Sydney Niewohner

Excellence in 7th Grade Music – Braxtyn Eisenhauer

MATH

Excellence in Calculus – Emma Kinney

Excellence in Pre-Calculus & Trig – Jarek Erickson?

Excellence in Geometry – Makenna Mortiboy & Molly Thiessen

Excellence in Algebra I – Kynlee Tillis

Excellence in Java Programming – Gavin Harkins

Perserverance in JavaScript? – Samantha Durre

Excellence in Info Tech Fundamentals – Austin Hinkle

?MATH

Excellence in Math 7 – Garrett Busteed

Excellence in Pre-Algebra 8 – Braedon Hinkle

Excellence in Beginning Algebra – Evin Pelster

Excellence in Algebra II – Dannyka Smidt

Excellence in Nebraska Math Readiness – Isaac Hemenway

Excellence in Technical Math – Isaac Hemenway

?BUSINESS/COMPUTERS

Excellence in 7th Computer Applications – Garrett Busteed

Excellence in Personal Finance – Jarek Erickson

Excellence in DC Personal Finance – Kyndal Busteed

Excellence in DC Intro to Business – Sara Bode

Excellence in Accounting – Taylor Beckman

Excellence in Entrepreneurship – Keyera Eisenhauer

Outstanding Conference Portfolios – Sara Bode & Kate Furstenau

?AGRICULTURE & 7TH GRADE SCIENCE

Excellence in Science 7

Garrett Busteed

Excellence in JH Agriculture – Sydney Niewohner

Excellence in Agriscience – Brystol Buschow

Excellence in Animal Science – Jayda Chessmore

Excellence in Welding – Isaac Hemenway

Excellence in Agribusiness – Sara Bode

JH LANGUAGE

Excellence in 7th Grade English – Garrett Busteed

Excellence in 8th Grade English – Sophia Burke & Kynlee Tillis

?Norfolk Elks Lodge Patriotism Essay

7th: 1st Cara Romej, 2nd Victoria Evans, 3rd Sheamus McClain

8th: 2nd Kynlee Tillis, 3rd Sophia Burke?

(Cara Romej also qualified for Nationals)

???SOCIAL STUDIES

Excellence in American History II – Dannyka Smidt

Excellence in World Studies II – Garrett Busteed

Excellence in American Government – Jarek Erickson

Excellence in American History I – Sophia Burke

Excellence in Sociology – Sara Bode

Excellence in World Geography – Makenna Mortiboy

Excellence in Esports – Emma Kinney

?ART

Excellence in Art I – Sara Bode

Excellence in Art II – Lauren Vitamvas

Excellence in Art III – Isabella Martinez

Excellence in Junior High Art – Cara Romej & Kynlee Tillis

?YEARBOOK??

Outstanding Designer – Callie Heithoff

Outstanding Photographer – Lauren Vitamvas

?SCIENCE

Excellence in Biology – Makenna Mortiboy

Excellence in 8th Grade Science – Kynlee Tillis

Excellence in Physical Science – Kierstyn Eisenhauer

Excellence in Physics – Emma Kinney

Excellence in Chemistry – Callie Heithoff

Excellence in Environmental Science – Jarek Erickson

Excellence in Anatomy & Physiology – Kayton Zwingman

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE FAIR PROJECTS

1st Place Upperclassmen – Callie Heithoff

Underclassmen – Max Henn & Evin Pelster

1st Place Junior High – Gentry Zwingman & Kynlee Tillis

2nd Place Upperclassmen – Jarek Erickson & Trey Rittscher

Underclassmen – Gemma Miller & Libby Evans

JH – Braedon Hinkle & Jayvin Erickson

ACADEMIC LETTERS

At least a 3.5 GPA for one quarter or one semester

Seniors – Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Landon Kallhoff, Emma Kinney, Dylan Kolm, Isabella Martinez, Trissa Russell, Kaeden Schwarting, Jaidyn Schrad, Lauren Vitamvas

Juniors – Kyndal Busteed, Kaiden Bode, Jarek Erickson, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Creighton Harkins, Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher, Ticen Sparr, Kayton Zwingman

Sophomores – Kierstyn Eisenhauer, Justice Blecher, Zevon Buechter, Kyla Donaldson, Libby Evans, Gavin Harkins, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Kyla Lichtenberg, Braelyn Martinsen, Gemma Miller, Rylen Schwarting, Dannyka Smidt, Ruby Durre, Megan Wright

Freshmen – Brystol Buschow, Max Henn, Makenna Mortiboy, Evin Pelster, Kaidynce Schrad, Molly Thiessen

?NVC PRINCIPAL’S ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

At least 3.5 GPA or 4.0 scale

Seniors – Taylor Beckman, Sara Bode, Samantha Durre, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Austin Hinkle, Kellan Hoefer, Emma Kinney, Jaidyn Schrad, Lauren Vitamvas?

Juniors? – Creighton Harkins, Isaac Hemenway, Haley Parks, Trey Rittscher, Jarek Erickson, Jaydalynn Chessmore, Kyndal Busteed and Kayton Zwingman

?NVC Scholastic Recognition

At least a 28 on the ACT

Emma Kinney, Jarek Erickson, Creighton Harkins, Callie Heithoff and Jaidyn Schrad

?????MATH DAY

Pre-Calculus (9th) – Emma Kinney

Algebra II (2nd) – Jarek Erickson

Algebra II (8th) – Creighton Harkins

Algebra I (10th) – Molly Thiessen

Pre-Algebra (5th) – Kynlee Tillis

?CYBER-PATRIOTS

Gemma Miller, Dannyka Smidt, Creighton Harkins, Gavin Harkins, Kyla Donaldson and Emma Kinney

???QUIZ BOWL MEMBERS

?Sara Bode, Izzi Martinez, Emma Kinney Kayton Zwingman, Creighton Harkins, Kyndal Busteed, Dannyka Smidt, Ruby Durre and Gemma Miller

ATHLETICS

3-Sport Letter Winners

Max Henn, Justice Blecher, Braelyn Martinsen, Madelyn Kurpgeweit, Kayton Zwingman, Jarek Erickson and Kellan Hoefer

Sportsmanship: Megan Wright, Madelyn Kurpgeweit and Jarek Erickson

Craig Keech: Taylor Beckman

SCHOLARSHIPS

Elgin Alumni Scholarship Recipients: Callie Heithoff and Kate Furstenau

Dallmont Erickson Scholarship: Sara Bode, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Chloe Henn, Kellan Hoefer and Dylan Kolm.

Family Memorial Scholarship- Sara Bode and Austin Hinkle