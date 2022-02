Ten juniors and seniors from Elgin Public Schools were selected recently to the Niobrara Valley Conference Principal’s All-Academic Team. To be chosen, they must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Standing (l-r): William Heilhecker, Austin Good, Jack Wemhoff, Colton Wright, Ethan Hinkle, Corbin Kinney and Kristopher Moreno. Seated: Isabella Smidt, Jamie Dozler and Maddie Kolm.