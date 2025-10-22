EPS, PJCC seniors nominated for Believers & Achievers

LINCOLN – Currency and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2025-26 Believers & Achievers. Believers & Achievers is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Nominated from Elgin Public School were Jarek Erickson and Kyndal Busteed.

Selected from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic were Tessa Barlow and Camry Kittelson.

Beginning in November and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors from across the state will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 statewide winners, eight will receive scholarships from Currency to use for the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held in April of 2026.

All of the students nominated for the Believers & Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools and are considered local school winners. Among the categories the students will be judged on will be scholastic achievement:

• Individuals must have a 3.50 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) or higher cumulative grade point average.

• All academic classes that the student has taken since entering grade nine, and which count toward fulfillment of the school’s graduation requirements are to be used in determining the grade point average. The grade point average will be calculated through the second semester of the nominee’s junior year.

• Grade point averages rounded off to the nearest hundredth.

• Academic Honors and Awards