Casino Royale is the theme for the 2022 Elgin Public-Pope John Junior/Senior Prom to be held this Saturday, March 26. As in past years, this year’s prom will be held at the Elgin Knights of Columbus Hall. The Grand March, which the public is invited to attend, will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Following the march, beginning at 7 p.m., photos will be taken by Kimberly’s Photography. Jo’s Catering will be serving the meal at approximately 7:30 p.m. followed by a dance.