EPS, PJCC & CWC seniors to graduate this weekend

This weekend marks the end of one chapter in the lives of local high school seniors and the beginning of a new chapter as alumni.

Graduation ceremonies will be held at Elgin Public, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic and Wheeler Central schools.

At Elgin Public, three seniors will receive diplomas when the graduation ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the school gymnasium.

Principal Greg Wemhoff said last week Theanna Dunn has earned the honor of valedictorian, Joey Getzfred is salutatorian. They will give addresses to those in attendance, along with the third member of the senior class Jordan Lindgren.

Special music will be performed by EPS students under the direction of Deb Jones.

Conferring diplomas will be District #18 Board of Education President Steve Busteed.

Pope John

The following day, Mother’s Day May 9, 10 seniors will receive diplomas at an afternoon commencement program at Pope John.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

Chosen as class speaker was Marissa Preister.

Special music will be performed by seniors Harlie Bode, Alyssa Burenheide, Skylar Reestman and Allyson Selting.

Other members of the senior class to receive dplomas will be Natalie Bauer, Layne Bullock, Jasmine Dozler, Kirsten Krebs and Ashtyn Meis.

Conferring diplomas will be Rev. John Norman.

Wheeler Central

Graduation exercises at Wheeler Central High School will be held Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. in the new gymnasium.

According to Guidance Counselor Dawn Erickson, this year’s valedictorian will be Rachel Dierks; and the salutatorian will be Morgan Ramsey. Also graduating on that day is Rex Day.