EPS one-act team places fourth at D1-4 district competition

Elgin Public School’s One-Act Play Team competed Monday at the D1-4 District Contest held at Wausa High School. The team, coached by Sonia Rittscher and Jenna Lordemann, performed “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” early Monday morning. Seven other schools also competed and when the points were totalled up, Wausa High School placed first and will advance to the state meet. Elgin Public finished fourth out of eight teams. Other schools who competed at Wausa were Humphrey St. Francis, Clarkson, Osmond, Mead, Randolph and Rock County. Congratulations on a great season Eagles!