EPS One Act Community performance announced

One of the last school events for the month of November at Elgin Public School will be the public performance of their one-act play entitled “The Odyssey.”

The performance is scheduled for Monday night, Nov. 30, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The play is being directed by Sonia Rittscher with assistance from Dorothy Heithoff.

Just last week, Elgin High finished third in the NVC East One-Act play competition held at Pope John.

William Heilhecker earned “Best Supporting Actor” for his performance. Others earning accolades for their efforts on the stage were Jack Wemhoff, Austin Good, Jordan Lindgren and River Romej.

Others involved in the one-act this year are Brenna Martinsen, Brian Heithoff, Keyera Eisenhauer, Baylee Busteed, Isabella Smidt, Ethan Hinkle, Collin Lindgren, David Durre, Corbin Kinney, Kadance Dworak, Camryn Pelster, Colton Wright, Jessica Getzfred, Riley Vitamavas, Blake Ofe, Jordan Lindgren, Joey Getzfred, Theanna Dunn, Austin Hinkle, Emma Kinney and Sam Durre.

The District One-Act Play competition will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Leigh High School. At this time only household members can attend.