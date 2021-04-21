EPS music concert date set

Elgin Public Schools is presenting the Post District Music Contest Concert Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the gym. They will be performing the entries from District Music which will be held Friday, April 23, 2021.

The large groups performing their two selections will be the concert band and concert choir. Also on the concert will be three small groups and five solos.

Since District Music Contest is not open to the public this year (Covid protocol), it would be wonderful to have a nice audience who will appreciate all the hard work these students have put into their performances.