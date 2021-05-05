EPS kindergarten registration place online

Kindergarten Registration will take place online this year at Elgin Public School.

From the school office, all kindergarten students must be 5 years old by July 31st and have all current immunizations. After com-pleting the registration form, please mail a copy of your child’s immunizations and official birth certificate to our office. If it is easier, you may drop off the information and we will make copies for you.

If you have questions, please call Elgin Public School at 402-843-2455 during regular school hours.

Early Learning Center

Due to COVID concerns, Elgin Early Learning Center will not have a registration night this year. If you wish to enroll for the 2021-22 school year, contact the school.