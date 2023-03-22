EPS hires two new teachers

Meeting last week, the District #18 Board of Education filled two teaching vacancies.

The board formally hired two teachers as they continue to work towards filling all of the school’s teaching positions full for the 2023/2024 school year.

Hired were:

• Tabetha Jurgens-Frank. She will fill the position previously held by Sue Vanis. Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said “Jurgens-Frank is the new preschool teacher who has a few years of experience in the preschool classroom and is currently teaching sixth grade at Summerland.”

He said she will be present for district patrons to meet when the school holds its’ Preschool/Kindergarten Roundup on March 27. Preschool registration begin at 6:30 p.m. while roundup activities will start at 7 p.m. at the school.

• Melissa Buller. From Neligh, she was hired to fill the position previously held by Crystal Borer.

Brockhaus said Buller “has a couple years of experience of teaching and will be teaching fifth grade for us. She is excited to be teaching at Elgin Public Schools next year.”

Prior to the hiring of Buller, the board accepted “with regret” the resignation of Borer.

For other information on the meeting, please see this week’s Elgin Review.