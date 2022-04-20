EPS hires business teacher

Meeting Wednesday night, the District #18 Board of Education approved the hiring of one new teacher and accepted the resignation of another teacher and a school bus driver.

The board approved the hiring of Amy Selting for the business/technology position at the school which became open with the resignation of Krista Kravig. Selting comes to EPS from Summerland Public Schools. She has taught for District #18 in the past.

The board accepted ‘with regret’ the resignation of health/physical education teacher/coach Michael Becker. Having taught for the school district for the past nine years, Becker has accepted a position with Norfolk Public Schools.

Board member Todd Heithoff expressed his appreciation for his dedication and years of service to the school district.

Marking 30 years with the school district, most recently as a school bus driver, Allen Beckman’s resignation was approved. Turn to this week’s Elgin Review to catch the full story.