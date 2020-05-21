EPS graduation program to “sometime in June”

The 2019-2020 school year here and at other public schools across the country will be one teachers and administrators will long remember because in the span of nine months from when the doors opened in August, they have faced a year unlike any other in the past.

For School District #18, heading into the summer, there still remains details to clean up.

One of the largest is holding a commencement program for the school’s seven seniors.

At Wednesday night’s regular meeting of the school board, outgoing Superintendent Dan Polk said every effort will be made to provide a graduation program.

“We’re waiting for protocols to do it safely,” Polk said at the meeting which lasted barely one half hour. “We want to have some type of graduation.” For more see this week’s issue of the Elgin Review.