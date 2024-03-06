EPS earns more medals at Riverside

The Elgin Speech Team competed in their final regular season meet on Wednesday.

The team traveled to Riverside for a nineteen-team meet featuring approximately 300 entries.

Baylee Busteed captured top honors earning the runner-up medal in Informative Speaking.

The OID of Busteed, Brenna Martinsen, Chloe Henn, Callie Heithoff and Kayton Zwingman continued their success taking home the fourth place medals.

Henn earned the fifth place medal in Entertainment Speaking.

Due to the size of the meet, Riverside also featured an Honors Final Division. In this division, Kyndal Busteed won the fourth place medal in Persuasive Speaking. The Duet of Baylee Busteed and Henn won the sixth place medals.

Superior Ratings were earned by the following speakers: Samantha Durre-Serious, Ruby Durre-Poetry, Zoey Buechter-Poetry and Callie Heithoff-Entertainment.

Earning Excellent Ratings were Kyla Donaldson-Extemp and Humorous and Gemma Miller-Extemp and Persuasive.

Coaches Jessie Reestman and Stacy Shumake-Henn are pleased with the team’s efforts this season.

“This meet was a huge one with a lot of top-notch competition. It was a great preparation for our district, which will be competitive.

“We were really pleased with the results today, as we had some kids show tremendous improvement. It’s really a testament to the work they are putting in even when they are busy with other activities. We’ve got some hard workers, and it’s paying off for them.”

The team will hold their public performance on Monday, March 11, at 6:30 in the EPS lunch room in preparation for their district contest hosted by Stuart on March 12.