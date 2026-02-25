EPPJ’s postseason dreams crushed by Lady Pirates Tuesday

BLOOMFIELD — One and done.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s aspirations for the postseason came crashing down last week, losing in the opening round of subdistricts to Plainview 55 to 48.

It seemed like an episode from the TV show ‘The Twilight Zone’ as everything that helped make the Wolfpack a team to fear during the season changed, but not for the better.

Plainview came into the game with nothing to lose as the #3 seed.

They trailed by one point, 13 to 12 after the first quarter, then took control of the game.

The Pirates scored nine unanswered points early in the second quarter to go up 21 to 15, taking a lead which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Time and time again the Wolfpack missed scoring opportunities. Three-point shots missed the mark, putbacks bounced off the rim and free throw shooting went cold as the game progressed.

Jael Lammers had the team’s last four points of the first half to close to within three at 28 to 25 with 44 seconds left. The Pirates then scored the final five points of the half, the final three coming on a long-range trey by Pressley Alexander which banked in at the buzzer to put Plainview up 33 to 25.

After the Pirates’ lead grew to nine points, 38 to 27, midway through the third quarter, Wolfpack junior Braelyn Martinsen completed a three-point play to cut the lead to seven points. EPPJ wouldn’t get any closer til the final seconds ticked off the clock as Mady Kurpgeweit got by 6’1” Riley Miller to score.

Plainview, as they did time and time again, answered back, growing the lead to nine points early in the fourth quarter. With under three minutes to play, Elizabeth Moser scored on a steal to cut the lead to 48 to 45.

The Pirates then went to the free throw line to seal the victory.

They made seven of eight free throws in the final 1:33 of the game to end EPPJ’s season.

Martinsen and Kurpgeweit each scored 15 points in the game, Moser and Lammers each had six.

Kurpgeweit pulled down 13 rebounds and had three blocked shots.

EPPJ made just 24 percent of their field goal attempts, compared to Plainview who shot 32 percent (15 of 46). EPPJ made just one of 15 three-point shots, Martinsen made the lone trey with 27 seconds left in the game. Plainview connected on four of 15 treys.

Another telling statistic was free throws. EPPJ made 15 of 28 (53 percent), Plainview made 21 of 30 (70 percent).

The loss ended EPPJ’s season with an 18-6 record. Plainview’s record is now 8-15.

Plainview 55, EPPJ 48

Wolfpack………13 12 14 9 — 48

Pirates………….12 21 11 11 — 55

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 1-12 2-2 4, Gentry Zwingman 1-2 0-0 2, Elizabeth Moser 3-4 0-1 6, Kinley Drueke 0-3 0-0 0, Braelyn Martinsen 5-20 4-11 15, Kinley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jael Lammers 2-6 2-2 6, Kierstyn Eisenhauer 0-0 0-0 0, Mady Kurpgeweit 4-18 7-12 15. Team totals: 16-65 15-28 48. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 1-15 (Martinsen 1). Plainview team totals: 15-46 21-30 55. Three-point shots — Pirates 4-15

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 37 (Kurpgeweit 13, K. Zwingman 7), Pirates 47. Assists — Wolfpack 3, Pirates 10. Steals — Wolfpack 19 (19 (G. Zwingman 6), Pirates 10. Turnovers — Wolfpack 15, Pirates 24.