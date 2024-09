The Wolfpack cross country team will see their first action of the season Friday, competing at the Boone Central Invite. Competitiion will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Albion Country Club. Team members are (front row, l-r): Evin Pelster and Matthew Kerkman. Middle row: Jovie Borer, Coach Tiffany Moser and Emma Kinney. Back row: Ruby Durre and Samantha Stuhr. Returning letter winners are Borer, Kinney and Stuhr.