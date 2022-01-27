EPPJ wrestlers shine at N-O Invitational

NELIGH — A depleted Wolfpack wrestling team competed Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite Saturday.

Just two male wrestlers and one female wrestler competed for the Wolfpack against a loaded field consisting of a large number of Northeast Nebraska schools.

In the boys competition, competing for EPPJ were Samuel Hemenway and David Durre.

Hemenway increased his victory total to 14 with a pinn over Keyton Kampa of BRLD. The pin came at 1:53. Earlier, he appeared ready to win his first match when Pleasanton’s Grant Hawkins found a way to pin the Wolfpack sophomore in the third period.

Hemenway’s last match was against Franklin’s Jacob Harrison. Hemenway lost a major decision, 13 to 3. Turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review to read the story in full.