EPPJ wrestlers eager to start season

By Dennis Morgan

Co-Publisher

ELGIN — Led by state medalist Carter Beckman, Wolfpack wrestling returns a wealth of talent for the 2021-22 wrestling season.

All but a few wrestlers are back from last year’s team which, combined, won more matches than they lost. Beckman returns with the most experience, earning a fourth place medal last February at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships held in Omaha.

He finished the year with a 33-10 record where he pinned opponents 27 times.

He said last week he plans to wrestle at 126 pounds this season. There’s plenty of experience on the boys team including:

• Senior Thomas Warnke (145 or 152 pounds) will be looking to improve on last year’s 13-21 record. He recorded 10 points during the season. To read the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.