EPPJ Wrestlers compete at Greeley Friday

GREELEY — Grady Drueke was the lone Wolfpack wrestler to reach the semi-final round Friday at the Central Valley Invite.

Four Wolfpack wrestlers took to the mats hoping to improve their records as the regular season is drawing to a close.

Drueke’s star shined brightest Friday. He posted two victories to advance to the semi-final round where he ran into Shelby-Rising City’s Owen Kfafka.

Drueke came up short in the match, fighting into the third period before being pinned at 5:43. Then in the consolation semi-finals, Summerland’s Isaac Mendoza outlasted Drueke in a tough match, winning nine to seven.

