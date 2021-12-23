EPPJ wrestlers claim three medals at Saturday Invite

ELGIN — It was one heckuva show.

Thirteen teams participated Saturday in the Wolfpack Wrestling Invite held at St. Boniface Gymnasium. The storied venue again was rocking as fans witnessed some excellent high school wrestling.

Wolfpack Coach Mike Zegers said his team continues to improve. “I was real happy with all the kids … Actually we’re ahead of where I thought we’d be.”

There was the expected strong performance by Wolfpack 126-pound wrestler Carter Beckman. He boosted his season record to 11-0 with three victories, one by pin. In the championship match he won 8 to 4 over Plainview’s Jordan Mosel.

“I just give it my best effort,” Beckman said about the tournament. “I just kind of went out there with the mentality if I give it my all there’s no way I can lose.”

Sophomore Samuel Hemenway overcame a second round loss to come back and place third in the 195-pound weight class. In the consolation finals he made quick work of Dominick Dohmen of Twin River, pinning him in 2:36.

“You can get points,” Hemenway said about the consolation finals. “But there comes a point in time where you just got to finish it (the match).”

The third medalist for the Wolfpack was Kaeden Schwarting. In the consolation finals, Schwarting was pinned by Abraham Lopez of Guardian Angels Central Catholic. For the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.