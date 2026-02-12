EPPJ wrestlers all medal at SW

BARTLEY — Medals were the reward for Wolfpack wrestlers competing Friday far from home at the Southwest Invite.

Senior Landyn Veik claimed the third place medal, teammate Grady Drueke took fourth and John Zwingman won the ‘B’ division in his weight class.

Veik won his first two matches by pin, then lost his third match before closing out the day with two more victories to finish third.

Drueke, like Veik, won his first two matches before losing a decision to Trenton’s Aaron Samson.

He then split his final two matches to finish fourth.

Veik and Drueke wrapped up the regular season wrestling on the mats at the same time to close out the tournament.

Zwingman, wrestling in the ‘B’ division won all three of his matches, two by pin.

Individual results were:

165 — Landyn Veik (EPPJ) pinned Ryan Engel (ALMA) in 1:47; Veik pinned Gus Bryan (OB) in 1:24; Veik was pinned by Dylan Kollmorgan (HICO) in 5:28; Veik pinned Rhett Brown (BERT) in 48 seconds; Veik defeated Brody Schelkopf (SUTT) 10 to 0

157 — Grady Drueke (EPPJ) pinned Liam Albertson (SUTH) in 1:45; Drueke pinned Tucker Myers (SHV) in 5:32; Drueke lost 8 to 1 to Aaron Samson (TRE); Drueke won 6 to 1 over Hunter Jorschumb (ARAP); Drueke was pinned by Parker Schutz (HILI) in 3:44

165B — John Zwingman (EPPJ) pinned Jason Marks (HICO) in 1:47; Zwingman won 5 to 2 over Roy Hoetscher (CAMB); Zwingman pinned Brayden Griess (SUTT) in 1:38