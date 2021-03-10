EPPJ Wolfpack boy’s final numbers show improvement

ELGIN — The Elgin Public-Pope John boys basketball team’s 2020-2021 basketball season might be described in two words — what if?

Final season statistics have been posted and they show the Wolfpack on the cusp of being one of the best teams in Northeast Nebraska, but bad luck and inexperience held them back.

The Wolfpack, under the tutelage of Coach Michael Becker who completed his fifth year at the helm, compiled a 13-13 record, reaching the district final before falling to Humphrey St. Francis 81 to 42. The Flyers advanced to their third straight state tournament appearance as the Wolfpack saw their season come to an end. To read the whole story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.