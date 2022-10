The Wolfpack won the D1-5 Subdistrict title Tuesday night, topping Plainview 25-18, 25-22 and 25-15. One night earlier, EPPJ defeated Boyd County in three sets (complete writeups will be in next week’s paper). Next up for EPPJ is the district final Saturday (opponent and location TBA). The winner will advance to the D1 State Volleyball Tournament next week.