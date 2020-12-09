EPPJ wins season opener

CEDAR RAPIDS — Trailing entering the fourth quarter, Elgin Public-Pope John rallied to claim a 58 to 51 victory over Riverside Thursday.

It was the season opener for both teams and, when it mattered most, the Wolfpack delivered for Coach Michael Becker and their fans.

“I thought our boys showed a lot of grit and composure Thursday night. They did a great job of trusting each of their teammates and maintaining focus throughout each of the runs that Riverside made,” Coach Becker said.

Leading 52 to 47 with half a minute left in the game, the Wolfpack held off a frantic comeback attempt by the Chargers.

After a field goal by Charger Andrew Krick cut EPPJ’s lead to 52 to 49, junior post player Colton Wright took over.

The Wolfpack inbounded the ball to Wright who was immediately fouled and he made one of two free throws. The scenario played out again just seconds later after a Riverside missed shot.

Two free throws by Trent Carraher cut EPPJ”s lead to three points, 54 to 51 with nine seconds to play. Read all about the game in the this weeks editon of The Review.