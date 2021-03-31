EPPJ track teams shine at Fullerton Monday

FULLERTON — With temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine, EPPJ competed in their first meet of the season Monday at Fullerton. For both teams, early season success holds the promise of better things to come. The Wolfpack boys finished fifth and the girls placed eighth.

Freshman Myles Kittelson led the Wolfpack, placing in three individual events (long jump, high jump, 800 meter run) and joined Corbin Kinney, Jack Wemhoff and Colton Wright on the 1600 meter relay which placed second. In the long jump, Kittelson set a new Wolfpack record at 18’4.5”.

All three Wolfpack relay teams placed in the top three.

For the girls, all three relay teams earned medals. The best effort was by the 3200 meter relay team (Marissa Preister, Keyera Eisenhauer, Baylee Busteed and Sharon Bartak) which finished third. Lexi Bode had the best individual effort, placing third in the high jump.

It marked the first track meet for many Wolfpack athletes due to COVID. For all the highlights of the meet, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.