EPPJ Track Team gets final tune up at Humphrey

HUMPHREY — In a season where it seems new school or meet records are often set by Wolfpack athletes, it happened again last week at Humphrey.

Wolfpack junior discus thrower Gemma Miller set a new school record in the discus with a toss of 107’5”. The throw beat the previous school record set less than a week earlier when teammate Megan Wright eclipsed the 100’ mark.

Miller’s effort was the highlight of the day for the girls team which continued to show improvement heading into this week’s district meet to be held May 13 (today) at Bassett. She placed fourth in the shot put.

Braelyn Martinsen was a double-medal winner (100, 200). She then teamed up with Reese Stuhr, Kayton Zwingman and Anna Dworak to place fifth in the 400 meter relay.

Other medal winners on the girls side were Reese Stuhr (400) and Gentry Zwingman (3200).

On the boys side, Max Henn won the discus and teammate Trey Rittscher placed second in the shot put. Evin Pelster medaled in both the 1600 and long jump events. Matthew Kerkman placed in the 1600 run while teammate John Zwingman did the same in the 3200.

Elkhorn Valley won the girls team title with 145 points followed by Archangels Catholic 94.5, Clarkson 90, Howells-Dodge 69, Central Valley 68, Riverside 54, Humphrey Lindsay 47.5, LHNE 41, EPPJ 29 and East Butler 21.

On the boys side, Elkhorn Valley won with 126 points followed by East Butler 97, Archangels Catholic 91, Riverside 76, Howells-Dodge 66, Central Valley 50, LHNE 47, EPPJ 46, Humphrey Lindsay 38 and Clarkson 23.

Individual results were:

Boys

100 dash — 1. Gavin Geilenkirchen, AC, 12.15 seconds

200 dash — 1. Gavin Geilenkirchen, AC, 23.37 seconds; 5. Ethan Hansen, EPPJ, 24.88

400 dash — 1. Grant Kozisek, EB, 50.92 seconds

800 run — 1. Evan Decker, EV, 2:11.19; 8. Matthew Kerkman, EPPJ, 2:17.89

1600 run — 1. Jaiden Anderson, AC, 4:57.21; 4. Evin Pelster, EPPJ, 5:10.07

3200 run — 1. Jaiden Anderson, AC, 10:52.76; 6. John Zwingman, EPPJ, 11:57.23

110 hurdles — 1. Andre Martin, HD, 16.07 seconds

300 hurdles — 1. Miciah Mohrman, HL, 43.28 seconds

400 relay — 1. East Butler, 46.15 seconds

400 weightmen’s relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 51.02 seconds; 4. EPPJ (Justice Blecher, Max Henn, Jayvin Erickson, Trey Rittscher), 53.94

1600 relay — 1. Archangels Catholic, 3:41.58

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.